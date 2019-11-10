Play

Jones provided 30 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

Jones turned in a fabulous offensive outing in Saturday's win by dropping a team-high 30 points across 71.4 percent overall shooting including four three-pointers while also grabbing a superb seven rebounds.

More News
Our Latest Stories