Jalen Jones: Fabulous outing in win
Jones provided 30 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
Jones turned in a fabulous offensive outing in Saturday's win by dropping a team-high 30 points across 71.4 percent overall shooting including four three-pointers while also grabbing a superb seven rebounds.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.