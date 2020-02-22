Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores team-high 18 points
Mudiay contributed 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to San Antonio.
Mudiay was productive off the bench Friday, making the most of Mike Conley's (rest) absence. Mudiay has rarely had any sort of impact this season and nights like this remind up of what he can do when afforded a decent amount of playing time. Conley should return for the next game which will likely result in Mudiay returning to his normal role.
