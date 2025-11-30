Jazz's Keyonte George: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
George will shed his questionable tag and suit up in the front end of Utah's back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, the 22-year-old point guard has averaged 28.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.
