George (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

George will shed his questionable tag and suit up in the front end of Utah's back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, the 22-year-old point guard has averaged 28.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.

