George underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a lateral sprain on his right ankle, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George suffered his ankle injury in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and has already been ruled out for the remainder of the Summer League. The No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft had impressed in his first professional setting and will likely compete for a bench spot in Utah's backcourt in 2023-24. While it's unclear exactly how long George will be out, he should be available once the regular season rolls around, if not by the start of training camp.