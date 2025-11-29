George provided 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Kings.

George has been lighting it up over the past five games, churning out averages of 28.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent at the stripe, to go with 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 3.6 triples and 1.2 steals per game. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep the hot streak going Sunday with a tough matchup against the Rockets.