George finished Wednesday's 117-111 overtime loss to San Antonio with 31 points (11-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes.

George carried a substantial offensive workload, leading Utah in scoring while knocking down five three-pointers. Although he struggled with efficiency inside the arc and committed five turnovers, his willingness to shoulder significant scoring responsibilities remains promising for fantasy managers. His combination of scoring volume and perimeter shooting gives him considerable upside.