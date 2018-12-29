Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out Saturday
Rubio (back/knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Rubio came out of Thursday's loss to the 76ers banged up and subsequently landed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game. The Jazz will opt to keep him out, which figures to benefit Dante Exum the most. Rubio will look ahead to Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors for his next opportunity to play.
