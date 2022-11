Martin had 25 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over Austin.

Martin has been one of the few bright spots for the Squadron this season, and he continues to operate as a solid offensive threat for the team. He's averaging a robust 22.8 points per game this season and should remain an elite scorer for Birmingham, especially with Kira Lewis and Dereon Seabron currently in the NBA with the Pelicans.