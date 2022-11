Martin notched 23 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes in Monday's 94-85 win over the Hustle.

Martin has looked excellent for the Squadron this season, and while he is probably not going to repeat the 37-point output he delivered in the opener, he's managed to score over 20 points in two games in a row and at least 15 points in each of his five contests. He has an established role on offense for the Squadron.