Faried totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 91-86 win over Austin.

Faried posted double-digit scoring totals in his first seven appearances of the regular season, but he's now been held under 10 points in back-to-back matchups. However, he remained productive on the boards Saturday and led the team in the category during the victory.