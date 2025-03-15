Sabonis checked out of Friday's 122-106 loss to the Suns with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter after he appeared to aggravate a left hamstring strain, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. The center finished the contest with 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals and one block in 30 minutes.

Though he had missed the Kings' previous six games with the hamstring injury, Sabonis didn't seem to be operating under any restrictions in his return to action. Sabonis took back his spot in the starting five and came away with his ninth triple-double of the season, but his status will now warrant monitoring again heading into Monday's game against the Grizzlies after he was spotted grabbing at his hamstring around the eight-minute mark of Friday's contest. Sabonis initially stayed in the game before exiting for good during a timeout a minute later. Though the Kings were trailing by 21 at the time of Sabonis' departure, Sacramento's other four starters stayed in the game coming out of the timeout, which suggests that Sabonis' exit wasn't merely precautionary. If Sabonis ends up sitting out again Monday, Jonas Valanciunas would likely step back into the starting five and take on heavy minutes.