Sabonis (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain at the beginning of March, which has sidelined him for the past five games. However, his availability at practice is a good sign, and he's scheduled to be re-evaluated shortly. Sabonis' status for Thursday's game against the Kings should be known when the Kings release their official injury report Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Will be re-evaluated Tuesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Out at least one week•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Monday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Exits early with hamstring injury•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Suffers hamstring injury Saturday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Struggles continue in win•