Sabonis totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 130-88 win over the Hornets.

This was a very quiet game by Sabonis' standards, but the lopsided score didn't help things as he was limited to 27 minutes. Over his last 10 outings, Sabonis has cooled off with averages of 16.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.6 three-pointers.