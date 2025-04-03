Sabonis posted 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Wizards.

Sabonis finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double since March 14, when he recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a loss to the Suns. Sabonis hasn't looked as dominant as last season from a statistical perspective, but he remains one of the best and most productive big men in the NBA. The statistical dropoff is noticeable, though, as he's averaging "only" 12.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game since the All-Star break.