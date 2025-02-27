Sabonis supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 victory over Utah.

Sabonis is having arguably the best year of his NBA career with the Kings this season, averaging a double-double with a career-best 14.4 rebounds to go along with 19.9 points and 6.3 assists per game. The last two games have been uncharacteristically disappointing performances for the veteran star, but Sacramento still won both contests against the Hornets and Jazz convincingly.