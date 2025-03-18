Sabonis (laceration) will return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Sabonis exited to the locker room early in the first quarter due to a laceration over his left eye, though he is set to return after presumably getting stitched up. The star big man will likely be able to shoulder his usual workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Fades injury report•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Aggravates hamstring injury Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Viewed as game-time decision Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Uncertain to play Friday•