Kings' Sasha Vezenkov: Questionable against Washington
Vezenkov (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Wizards.
Vezenkov is in danger of missing his 18th consecutive contest Thursday due to a right ankle sprain. Vezenkov's potential absence wouldn't affect Sacramento's rotation.
