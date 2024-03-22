site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Sasha Vezenkov: Questionable for Saturday
Vezenkov (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Vezenkov hasn't played since Feb. 9 but is nearing a return to game action. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the 76ers.
