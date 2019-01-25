Mudiay has been diagnosed with a left shoulder strain and will be out for at least two weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mudiay wasn't able to practice Thursday, and it turns out he's dealing with a significant injury. With him out for at least two weeks, coach David Fizdale will need to identify a new starting point guard. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke are both possibilities.

