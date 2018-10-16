Mudiay (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Mudiay continues to work through a sprained right ankle and wasn't able to practice Tuesday, so it's unclear when he'll be able to get back on the floor. The Knicks' next two games come as a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, so there seems to be a realistic chance that Mudiay misses at least one of those contests as well. Trey Burke has officially been named the Knicks' starting point guard, while Frank Ntilikina is sliding over to the wing as a starter as well. Both players should see added time as a facilitator with Mudiay out.