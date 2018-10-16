Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks
Mudiay (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Mudiay continues to work through a sprained right ankle and wasn't able to practice Tuesday, so it's unclear when he'll be able to get back on the floor. The Knicks' next two games come as a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, so there seems to be a realistic chance that Mudiay misses at least one of those contests as well. Trey Burke has officially been named the Knicks' starting point guard, while Frank Ntilikina is sliding over to the wing as a starter as well. Both players should see added time as a facilitator with Mudiay out.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Improves shooting•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out for final game of season•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will miss second straight game•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Saturday with concussion•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...