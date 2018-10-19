Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains out Friday
Mudiay (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Mudiay was held out of Wednesday's opener against the Hawks, and he'll remain on the bench while nursing an ankle sprain. There's a good chance Mudiay could miss the next two contests, with New York scheduled to play again Saturday. Until he returns to health, Franke Ntilikina and Ron Baker figure to see more playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Improves shooting•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out for final game of season•
-
Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will miss second straight game•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...