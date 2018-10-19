Mudiay (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Mudiay was held out of Wednesday's opener against the Hawks, and he'll remain on the bench while nursing an ankle sprain. There's a good chance Mudiay could miss the next two contests, with New York scheduled to play again Saturday. Until he returns to health, Franke Ntilikina and Ron Baker figure to see more playing time.