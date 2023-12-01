Randle accumulated 29 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over the Pistons.

Randle posted his second straight double-double, but that's not all, as the star power forward ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Randle has bounced back following an ugly start to the season, and while he could improve a bit in the consistency department, it's worth noting he's moving in the right direction. Over his last five appearances, Randle is averaging 23.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.