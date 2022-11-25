Toscano-Anderson (back) will play in Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Toscano-Anderson was previously listed as probable on the injury report and his status as available was to be expected. He will make a return to action after missing three straight games due to back issues, meaning Wenyen Gabriel will likely have his role minimized.
