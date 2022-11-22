Toscano-Anderson (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Toscano-Anderson has missed the last two games due to mid-back soreness, but he'll be in the mix to return to action Tuesday. If he's sidelined once again, Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel will likely see increased run.
