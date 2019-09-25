Nets' C.J. Williams: Signs with Brooklyn
Williams has signed a contract with the Nets, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado.com reports.
The deal is likely a training camp invite, and Williams will attempt to make the Nets' final roster. He's played 53 career games across two seasons, averaging 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 15.8 minutes.
More News
-
C.J. Williams: Makes five of 15 three-point attempts•
-
Timberwolves' C.J. Williams: Active, but doesn't play•
-
Timberwolves' C.J. Williams: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota•
-
C.J. Williams: To be waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Moderate contributor off bench•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss•
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....