Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Nets
Kilpatrick was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Kilpatrick was waived in order to make room for Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas, who the Nets received in a trade Thursday for Trevor Booker. After a strong 2016-17 season where Kilpatrick appeared in 70 games for the Nets, he's mostly been on the outside of the rotation looking in this year. It's hard to imagine Kilpatrick going unclaimed or not being able to find a new home in free agency given the promise he has shown the last two seasons.
More News
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores season-high 11 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Good to go for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Ruled out for personal matter Tuesday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Impresses in limited action Thursday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Nets pick up team option•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Out for final two games•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.