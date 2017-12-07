Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Nets

Kilpatrick was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Kilpatrick was waived in order to make room for Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas, who the Nets received in a trade Thursday for Trevor Booker. After a strong 2016-17 season where Kilpatrick appeared in 70 games for the Nets, he's mostly been on the outside of the rotation looking in this year. It's hard to imagine Kilpatrick going unclaimed or not being able to find a new home in free agency given the promise he has shown the last two seasons.