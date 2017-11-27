Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-double off bench Sunday

Booker scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 98-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sprained his ankle early in the contest and played only nine minutes, opening up plenty of court time for Booker. The veteran would likely get the start at power forward Monday in Houston if RHJ isn't able to suit up, which would make Booker an intriguing DFS play.