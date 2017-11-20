Nets' Trevor Booker: Doubtful to return with ankle sprain
Booker left Sunday's game against the Warriors with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return.
Booker played just nine minutes before suffering the injury and was not in the starting lineup for the second half of Sunday's game. Look for Tyler Zeller to play majority of the second half at center, with rookie Jarrett Allen likely seeing extended minutes off the bench. Consider Booker questionable to return for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
