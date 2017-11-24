Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play vs. Blazers
Booker (ankle) has officially been cleared to play Friday against Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Booker went through pregame warmups and determined that he'll return to action after missing the better part of the last two games with a sprained left ankle. Booker will come off the bench behind starters Tyler Zeller and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
