Campazzo was not extended a qualifying offer by the Nuggets on Thursday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Campazzo has spent the past two seasons in Denver, but he wasn't utilized down the stretch of last season and saw just 13 minutes in the playoffs. He could garner interest from other contending teams as a depth option at point guard.
