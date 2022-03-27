Campazzo will not play Saturday against the Thunder due to an illness.
Campazzo did not see action in Denver's last two games, and he will not see any Saturday, either. He spent just six minutes on the court over the Nuggets' last eight games, so his absence will not have a noticeable effect on their rotation.
