Campazzo posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Knicks.

Campazzo's steady improvement is very apparent as the Nuggets head into the playoffs. His past five games have produced value in nearly every category, and he's averaged 13 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals over that span. His steal and assist numbers alone will salvage his moderate shot volume on most evenings.