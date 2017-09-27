Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Dealing with toe injury

Nelson has been held out of the first two days of Nuggets training camp while nursing a toe injury, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

There's no indication that the injury is serious, so the veteran should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Coach Michael Malone has stated that there is currently a competition for the starting point guard slot, so Nelson's health could play a factor as Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay jostle for position along with him.