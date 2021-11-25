Brogdon scored 28 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), adding on seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Lakers.

Brogdon logged a whopping 46 minutes in the double-overtime battle. He has now scored at least 16 points in six straight contests. Brogdon has infrequently paired his scoring and assist production this season, but represents the versatile point guard in Indiana's offense. He'll next take the floor Friday against the Raptors.