Siakam logged 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during the Pacers' 122-104 loss ot the Raptors on Sunday.

Siakam accrued all of his stats through the first three quarters, as he and two other Pacers starters sat out for the entire fourth quarter. He has failed to reach the 20-point threshold in two consecutive games after doing so in each of his 10 prior outings. Siakam has averaged 23.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 threes over 33.6 minutes per game since the new year.