Fears racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and five turnovers across 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Spurs.

This was Fears' second straight 20-plus-point performance, and it was nice to see him chip in some defensive stats after he had failed to record any in his previous outings. However, he again struggled with turnovers, and over the past three games he's committed 13 total giveaways. That's coincided with three straight losses for the Pelicans, so he'll need to do a better job of valuing their possessions to give New Orleans their best chance of snapping the three-game skid Monday versus Phoenix.