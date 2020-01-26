Jackson supplied a team-high 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with seven assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench Saturday in South Bay's 149-124 loss to Fort Wayne.

After playing in China to begin the season, Jackson was released from his contract earlier this month and quickly found work in the G League. Jackson wasted little time making an impact in South Bay in his first game back in the States, supplying a well-rounded line while shooting well from three-point range. The 5-foot-11 point guard will aim to continue to impress in the G League with the hope of earning a 10-day contract from an NBA team in the second half of the campaign.