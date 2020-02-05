Jackson scored 21 points (7-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals during Saturday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Jackson led the way for the Lakers with a team-high 21 points, nine of which came in the first frame to give the Lakers an early lead. The 28-year-old has been making an immediate impact off the bench for South Bay since his Jan. 25 debut.