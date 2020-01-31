Pierre Jackson: Logs 16 points
Jackson posted 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four blocks during Sunday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Making his second start of the year for South Bay, Jackson stayed hot, scoring in double figures once again. The 28-year-old had previously played in Europe over the past two seasons. He last appeared in the G League during the 2016-17 campaign, when he averaged 22.5 points and 7.8 assists per game with the Texas Legends.
