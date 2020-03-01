Pierre Jackson: Erupts for 38 points
Jackson submitted a game-high 38 points (10-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with four assists, three steals and three rebounds across 37 minutes Saturday in South Bay's 123-118 win over Agua Caliente.
The veteran guard has scored no fewer than 16 points in any of his 11 games with South Bay since joining the club in mid-January. He's also averaging 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range and 96.9 percent from the free-throw line.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...