Jackson submitted a game-high 38 points (10-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with four assists, three steals and three rebounds across 37 minutes Saturday in South Bay's 123-118 win over Agua Caliente.

The veteran guard has scored no fewer than 16 points in any of his 11 games with South Bay since joining the club in mid-January. He's also averaging 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range and 96.9 percent from the free-throw line.