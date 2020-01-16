The G League Lakers signed Jackson to a G League contract Wednesday.

Jackson has spent the last pair of seasons playing in Europe but has decided to return home and easily found a home with South Bay. His last tour in the G League came in 2016-17, when he averaged 22.5 points, 7.8 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.9 steals over 35.9 minutes per game with the Texas Legends.