Jackson logged 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals during Wednesday's win over Texas.

The 28-year-old stayed hot to help lift the Lakers to their biggest win of the season. Jackson has scored in double figures in all seven of his games with South Bay this year, including five 20-point efforts.

