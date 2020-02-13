Jackson logged 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes Wednesday in South Bay's 142-128 win over Salt Lake City.

Jackson rode some red-hot shooting from distance into his fourth 20-point effort in six games with South Bay. He also came away with his first double-double of the season while surpassing his previous high of eight assists.