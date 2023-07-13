Thompson tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 94-90 Summer League win over Toronto.

Thompson fell one rebound shy of a double-double as he stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's win. He found a big impact on both ends of the floor, registering six steals/blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field and pulling down three offensive boards. The 2023 No. 5 overall pick had some growing pains as a playmaker, turning the ball over seven times as he took on a featured offensive role with Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren sidelined.