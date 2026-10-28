Thompson contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

Thompson returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game against Philadelphia, and he delivered his usual multi-category contributions -- he had at least two tallies in four of the five major categories and had three combined steals-plus-blocks. Thompson's defensive versatility gives him considerable upside, but his minutes and offensive involvement will be important factors to monitor. He has yet to score more than 11 points in any of his three appearances this season.