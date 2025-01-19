Cunningham ended with 20 points (7-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to Phoenix.

Despite a tough shooting night, Cunningham still made a big contribution. The fourth-year guard has scored at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 26.9 points, 9.0 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals to lead a resurgent Pistons that currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference at 21-21, and within striking distance of escaping the Play-In Tournament.