Cunningham recorded 23 points (8-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

Cunningham didn't have the most efficient night, but the usage was certainly encouraging. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the season that he had no interest in reducing Cunningham's sky-high usage rate, and there is even more on his plate offensively in the absence of Jaden Ivey (knee).