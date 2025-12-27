Cunningham recorded 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 131-129 loss to the Jazz.

Cunningham delivered an efficient performance en route to a team-high 29 points, though he was unable to knock down what would have been the game-winning three-pointer as time expired. The superstar guard finished one assist shy of matching his career high, but he did log his 16th game with a double-double or better while dishing out 14-plus dimes for the third time across 28 regular-season appearances. Additionally, Cunningham had an impactful performance on the defensive end, racking up multiple steals and multiple blocks for the fifth time on the campaign.