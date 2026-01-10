Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not present at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) did not participate in Saturday morning's shootaround, Jacob Richman of MLive.com reports.
Cunningham is dealing with a right wrist contusion, which forced him to miss the Pistons' win over the Bulls on Wednesday. His inability to participate in morning shootaround doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against the Clippers on Saturday, but his official status will be known closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Jaden Ivey drew the start Wednesday, and he could do so again Saturday if Cunningham is not cleared to play.
