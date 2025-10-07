Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Tallies game-high 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 128-112 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Despite a slow start, Cunningham came alive in the second quarter before being rested for the second half. The Pistons overcame a fast-starting Grizzlies, taking control of the game on the back of some inspired play by Cunningham. Coming off a statement campaign during the 2024-25 season, Cunningham will be looking to take Detroit to another level. He will undoubtedly be the head of the snake and looks set for another standout season.
